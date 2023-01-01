Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Aiken
  • /
  • Park Avenue Oyster Bar & Grill - 224 Park Avenue Southwest
Main picView gallery

Park Avenue Oyster Bar & Grill - 224 Park Avenue Southwest

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

224 Park Avenue Southwest

Aiken, SC 29801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

224 Park Avenue Southwest, Aiken SC 29801

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Neon Fig - 110 Southwest Park Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
110 Southwest Park Avenue Aiken, SC 29801
View restaurantnext
Jameson McDubby's - 126 Laurens Street Northwest
orange starNo Reviews
126 Laurens Street Northwest Aiken, SC 29801
View restaurantnext
Rose Hill in Aiken
orange starNo Reviews
221 Greenville St NW Aiken, SC 29801
View restaurantnext
The Busy Bakers
orange starNo Reviews
1016 Vaucluse Road Aiken, SC 29801
View restaurantnext
The Feed Sack
orange starNo Reviews
1593 Whiskey Road Aiken, SC 29803
View restaurantnext
WingPlace Patio
orange starNo Reviews
732 E Pine Log Rd Aiken, SC 29803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Aiken

Fuse - The Alley
orange star5.0 • 15
222 The Alley SW 222 Aiken, SC 29801
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Aiken

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Evans

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Park Avenue Oyster Bar & Grill - 224 Park Avenue Southwest

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston