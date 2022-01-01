Go
Park Bruges

Your Neighborhood takeout spot!

5801 Bryant Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mac and Cheese$13.00
Spicy blend of three cheddar
Bruges Burger$17.00
Braised shortribs, gouda, tarragon aoili, served with Bruges Slaw
Apple & Blue Salad$15.00
mixed greens, red onion, candied walnuts, blue cheese, dried cranberries, pomegranate vinaigrette
Moules Frites Classic$27.00
shallots, garlic, cream and herb butter served with Bruges Frites
Chaud Chevre Salad$16.00
mixed greens, warmed chevre, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, herb vinaigrette
House Salad$7.00
mixed greens, grana padana, candied walnuts, champagne vinaigrette sm 7/lg 11
Bruges Frites$8.00
served with terragon mayo
Cafe Chicken$13.00
roasted red peppers, gruyere, arugula, chipotle mayo, served with Bruges slaw
Hamburger$13.00
lettuce, onion, pickle served with Bruges Slaw
Gerber Farms Roasted Half Chicken$27.00
Bruges frites, sauteed vegetables, pan sauce
Location

5801 Bryant Street

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
