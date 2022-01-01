Go
Toast

Park Burger

Thanks for placing your order online! Make sure to input your phone number to receive a text that will tell you that your order is ready. Thank you!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

211 S Holly St • $$

Avg 4.5 (3350 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Sweet Fries$3.50
Crispy sweet potato fries dusted with salt.
Yes add Ketchup
Side of Ranch$0.50
Small Regular Fries$3.00
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
Basket Parm Truffle Fries$6.50
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
Park Burger$8.00
Our 1/3 lb. beef patty, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our house made burger sauce.
Basket Regular Fries$4.75
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
The Classic Double$12.25
Two 1/4 lb. beef patties, with american cheese and hickory smoked bacon. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and our house made burger sauce.
Mini Park Burger$7.75
Our 1/4 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house made burger sauce.
Small Parm Truffle Fries$4.00
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

211 S Holly St

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Rotary

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

No reviews yet

Welcome back!

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

No reviews yet

Sam's No. 3™ was the third of five Coney Islands opened by Sam Armatas throughout the 1920's. Proud and humbled to be serving Colorado Diner favorites for over 90 years!

Rosenberg's Kosher

No reviews yet

Place your pre-orders for Friday or Sunday pick ups here!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston