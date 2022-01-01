Go
Popular Items

The Fun Guy$10.75
Sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, haystack onions, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, garlic-truffle aioli
Basket Parm Truffle Fries$6.50
Classic Double$12.25
Two beef patties, american cheese, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, burger sauce
Side of Garlic Truffle Aioli$0.50
Basket Regular Fries$4.75
Classic hand cut
Park Burger$8.00
Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
Small Parm Truffle Fries$4.00
Small Sweet Fries$3.50
Small Regular Fries$3.00
Classic hand cut
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2615 Walnut St

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Gerard's Pool Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cherry Cricket

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Honey Elixir Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Adobo at First Draft - Temporary Account

No reviews yet

Denver's latin-asian restaurant serving your favorite tacos, rice bowls, burgers, smoked wings, green chile and much more. We specialize in Filipino and New Mexican cuisine. Come in and enjoy over 40 different beers, wine and cider available from First Draft along with our delicious food under one roof! We're open daily and have many vegetarian, vegan & gluten free options.

