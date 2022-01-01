Park Burger
Thanks for placing your order online! Make sure to input your phone number to receive a text that will tell you that your order is ready. Thank you!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2615 Walnut St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2615 Walnut St
Denver CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gerard's Pool Hall
Come in and enjoy!
Cherry Cricket
Come on in and enjoy!
Honey Elixir Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Adobo at First Draft - Temporary Account
Denver's latin-asian restaurant serving your favorite tacos, rice bowls, burgers, smoked wings, green chile and much more. We specialize in Filipino and New Mexican cuisine. Come in and enjoy over 40 different beers, wine and cider available from First Draft along with our delicious food under one roof! We're open daily and have many vegetarian, vegan & gluten free options.