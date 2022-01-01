Go
At Park Cafe we want you to feel welcome as if it was your own home while enjoying a delicious meal paired with one of our signature cocktails inside or out on the patio. It’s a great space for friends and family to catch up with one another and also have some down time after work.

2510 West 5th Street

Drip Coffee$3.00
Water$3.00
Panko Crusted Chicken Breast$23.00
katsu sauce (Japanese BBQ Sauce)
Fingerling Potatoes$11.90
Grilled Veggies$13.90
Mimosa$8.00
Cold Brew$4.00
Mushroom Skillet$17.00
local mushrooms, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, red wine butter
Cous Cous Salad$11.90
Cole Slaw$9.90
2510 West 5th Street

Wilmington DE

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
