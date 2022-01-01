Park City restaurants you'll love

Park City restaurants
Toast
  • Park City

Park City's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try Park City restaurants

High West Distillery & Saloon image

 

High West Distillery & Saloon

703 Park Ave. \nPOB 1733, Park City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HIGH WEST CAESAR$13.00
Chopped Artisan Romaine, Gold Creek Parmesan
and Spanish White Anchovies with Sage Caesar Dressing
THE BURGER*$20.00
8oz Proprietary blend, Gold Creek Smoked Cheddar,
American Cheese, American Prairie Bourbon Onion &
Bacon Jam with House Pickles on a Caraway Seeded Bun,
House Cut Parmesan with Rosemary Fries
ELK BOLOGNESE$25.00
Domestic Elk, Pork & Bison Bolognese with Gnocchi
Finished with Gold Creek Farms Pecorino Romano
Park City Coffee Roasters image

 

Park City Coffee Roasters

1764 Uinta Way, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Americano (DOUBLE)$2.69
It is made by adding hot water to an espresso shot. The water dilutes the espresso a bit, giving you the volume of a drip, but with an espresso taste
Bhakti Spicy Chai 16oz$4.39
Spicy Chai
Latte 16oz$4.39
Steam milk and froth. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Spoon a thin layer of foamed milk over top of beverage
Banchan: American Izakaya image

 

Banchan: American Izakaya

900 Main Street, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Yakisoba Noodles$14.00
Japanese stir-fried noodles, with vegetables and your choice of protein.
Kobe Steakburger$15.00
Rocky Mountain raised Wagyu beef burger, smashed and wood fired, on a brioche bun with choice of toppings.
Black Cod$22.00
Buttery caramelized Alaskan sablefish, with house Teriyaki and pineapple fried rice.
Vessel Kitchen image

SALADS

Vessel Kitchen

1784 Uinta Way, Park City

Avg 4.6 (1413 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MARKET SIDE$3.50
Choose any of our hot or cold seasonal market sides.
HASH HASH$13.50
braised beef, sweet potato hash, pickled onion, horseradish + feta crema, mustard seed, parsley, chive (contains dairy, contains soy)
GOOD 'N PLENTY$13.00
honey mustard pulled pork, creamy mashed potatoes, oven-roasted brussels
sprouts, honey fresno aioli, fresh corn esquites
11Hauz image

 

11Hauz

1241 Center Dr L140, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
JERK WINGS$13.00
JERK CHICKEN$22.00
SWEET PLANTAIN$9.00
Kuchu Shabu image

POKE • HOT POT • RAMEN

Kuchu Shabu

3720 N Sundial Court, Park City

Avg 4.4 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Snake River Farms American Wagyu Pho$24.00
Snake River Farms, all natural American Wagyu. medium to heavy marbling. Creamy, buttery, refined
A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day.
Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade
Jumbo Shrimp Pho$19.00
5 Jumbo Prawns with our seasonal vegetables. May include bok choy, cabbage, wild mushroom mix, broccoli, and carrots.
A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day.
Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade
Tonkotsu Ramen$18.00
A white miso and bone broth loaded with grilled corn, grilled Chashu pork belly, bok choy, black garlic, soft boiled egg, carrots and seasonal wild mushrooms.
Allergies-Gluten, Egg
Bartolo's image

PASTA

Bartolo's

1241 Center Dr, Park City

Avg 4.4 (354 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bucatini All'Amatriciana$23.00
Bucatini pasta, crispy pachetta, spicy pomodoro sauce, and parmesan
Beet Burrata$15.00
Beets, tomatoes, arugula, Italian vinaigrette, burrata cheese, basil pesto, toasted pistachios, balsamic glaze
Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
Fettuccine marinara, breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce and mozzarella
Yuki Yama Sushi image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Yuki Yama Sushi

586 Main St, Park City

Avg 4.6 (3208 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
# Of Diners
Help us limit waste by letting us know how many diners you have. You can also note allergies here or you can note it on individual items!
Edamame GF$5.00
boiled soy bean pods, sea salt
Crispy Tuna Tartare GF$20.00
house spicy tuna, crispy rice, shiso, tobiko, avocado, sweet soy sauce
Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria image

 

Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria

2001 Sidewinder Dr, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
16" Meat Lover’s Pie$19.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, Italian sausage, salami and pepperoni
Cæsar Salad$10.00
Crispy romaine lettuce, parmesan, house made croutons,tossed in Fuego’s own Cæsar dressing topped with Asiago cheese
Cheese Please$7.00
Tomato sauce & mozzarella
Hearth and Hill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hearth and Hill

1153 Center Drive, Park City

Avg 4.5 (2280 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Winter Salad$19.00
honeycrisp apple, delicata squash, greens, sunflower seed, pomegranate, golden raisin, blue cheese, fermented honey, lemon vinaigrette
Hawaiian Ahi Poke Bowl*$28.00
sushi rice, salted cucumber, mango, edamame, avocado, grapefruit ponzu, togarashi aioli
Brick Chicken$29.00
smoked cheddar grits, brussels sprouts, turnips, pan jus
Silver Star Cafe image

 

Silver Star Cafe

1825 Three Kings Dr, Park City

Avg 4.4 (2692 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mary's Organic Half Chicken$34.00
Boneless chicken served either pan-roasted with honey balsamic fig-glaze or buttermilk-fried (gluten-free) with peach-chili glaze, served with warm arugula greeen bean salad, crispy Yukon Gold potatoes.
Spice-Crusted Mahi-Mahi$34.00
Red pepper and sweet potato curry, carrot, jasmine rice, toasted coconut, yogurt, cilantro, cashews
Mountain Greens Salad (GF, V)$12.00
Toasted pecans, red grapes, blue cheese, sherry-shallot vinaigrette
The Bridge Café and Grill image

 

The Bridge Café and Grill

825 Main Street Ste 201, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Two eggs breakfast$14.00
two eggs any style, home fries and salsa.
honey wheat or sourdough toast.
bacon, ham or sliced sausage.
French toast$12.00
texas toast, fresh berries and powdered sugar.
Burrinho$13.00
fresh baked flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, black beans, red peppers and cheddar cheese; topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream; home fries and salsa.
Tina's Bakery image

 

Tina's Bakery

6699 N Landmark Dr, Park City

Avg 4.7 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Malbec Beef Empanada$6.50
Shredded beef slow roasted in a Malbec wine reduction with onions, roasted potatoes, carrots and rosemary.
Baked Traditional Beef Empanada$6.00
Ground beef, sautéed onions, scallions, parsley, green olives and hard-boiled eggs.
Baked Slightly Spicy Chicken Empanada$6.00
Shredded chicken breast, sautéed onions and bell peppers, scallions and parsley.
Flying Sumo image

SUSHI

Flying Sumo

838 Main St, Park City

Avg 4.1 (552 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spider Roll$16.00
Soft shell crab, cucumber, radish sprouts, avocado, carrots with a side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Gyoza$13.00
Steamed or fried pork pot stickers.
Sunset$19.00
California roll topped with salmon, thinly sliced lemon, citrus soy sauce and green onions.
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

 

Bout Time Pub & Grub

1570 Newpark Boulevard, Park City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings Smoked$14.00
Our house specialty, 8 savory smoked wings, served with celery and carrot sticks. Your choice of sauce and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Irish Nachos$11.00
Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.
Fish & Chips Basket$14.00
A generous portion of Samuel Adams® beer battered cod fillets, deep fried to a golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and hand cut potato chips.
The Eating Establishment image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Eating Establishment

317 Main Street, Park City

Avg 3.6 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Park City Brewing

1764 Uinta Way Unit #D3, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Hill's Kitchen New

1153 Center Drive, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
