Park City restaurants you'll love

More about High West Distillery & Saloon
High West Distillery & Saloon
703 Park Ave. \nPOB 1733, Park City
|Popular items
|HIGH WEST CAESAR
|$13.00
Chopped Artisan Romaine, Gold Creek Parmesan
and Spanish White Anchovies with Sage Caesar Dressing
|THE BURGER*
|$20.00
8oz Proprietary blend, Gold Creek Smoked Cheddar,
American Cheese, American Prairie Bourbon Onion &
Bacon Jam with House Pickles on a Caraway Seeded Bun,
House Cut Parmesan with Rosemary Fries
|ELK BOLOGNESE
|$25.00
Domestic Elk, Pork & Bison Bolognese with Gnocchi
Finished with Gold Creek Farms Pecorino Romano
More about Park City Coffee Roasters
Park City Coffee Roasters
1764 Uinta Way, Park City
|Popular items
|Americano (DOUBLE)
|$2.69
It is made by adding hot water to an espresso shot. The water dilutes the espresso a bit, giving you the volume of a drip, but with an espresso taste
|Bhakti Spicy Chai 16oz
|$4.39
Spicy Chai
|Latte 16oz
|$4.39
Steam milk and froth. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Spoon a thin layer of foamed milk over top of beverage
More about Banchan: American Izakaya
Banchan: American Izakaya
900 Main Street, Park City
|Popular items
|Yakisoba Noodles
|$14.00
Japanese stir-fried noodles, with vegetables and your choice of protein.
|Kobe Steakburger
|$15.00
Rocky Mountain raised Wagyu beef burger, smashed and wood fired, on a brioche bun with choice of toppings.
|Black Cod
|$22.00
Buttery caramelized Alaskan sablefish, with house Teriyaki and pineapple fried rice.
More about Vessel Kitchen
SALADS
Vessel Kitchen
1784 Uinta Way, Park City
|Popular items
|MARKET SIDE
|$3.50
Choose any of our hot or cold seasonal market sides.
|HASH HASH
|$13.50
braised beef, sweet potato hash, pickled onion, horseradish + feta crema, mustard seed, parsley, chive (contains dairy, contains soy)
|GOOD 'N PLENTY
|$13.00
honey mustard pulled pork, creamy mashed potatoes, oven-roasted brussels
sprouts, honey fresno aioli, fresh corn esquites
More about 11Hauz
11Hauz
1241 Center Dr L140, Park City
|Popular items
|JERK WINGS
|$13.00
|JERK CHICKEN
|$22.00
|SWEET PLANTAIN
|$9.00
More about Kuchu Shabu
POKE • HOT POT • RAMEN
Kuchu Shabu
3720 N Sundial Court, Park City
|Popular items
|Snake River Farms American Wagyu Pho
|$24.00
Snake River Farms, all natural American Wagyu. medium to heavy marbling. Creamy, buttery, refined
A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day.
Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade
|Jumbo Shrimp Pho
|$19.00
5 Jumbo Prawns with our seasonal vegetables. May include bok choy, cabbage, wild mushroom mix, broccoli, and carrots.
A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day.
Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$18.00
A white miso and bone broth loaded with grilled corn, grilled Chashu pork belly, bok choy, black garlic, soft boiled egg, carrots and seasonal wild mushrooms.
Allergies-Gluten, Egg
More about Bartolo's
PASTA
Bartolo's
1241 Center Dr, Park City
|Popular items
|Bucatini All'Amatriciana
|$23.00
Bucatini pasta, crispy pachetta, spicy pomodoro sauce, and parmesan
|Beet Burrata
|$15.00
Beets, tomatoes, arugula, Italian vinaigrette, burrata cheese, basil pesto, toasted pistachios, balsamic glaze
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$26.00
Fettuccine marinara, breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce and mozzarella
More about Yuki Yama Sushi
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Yuki Yama Sushi
586 Main St, Park City
|Popular items
|# Of Diners
Help us limit waste by letting us know how many diners you have. You can also note allergies here or you can note it on individual items!
|Edamame GF
|$5.00
boiled soy bean pods, sea salt
|Crispy Tuna Tartare GF
|$20.00
house spicy tuna, crispy rice, shiso, tobiko, avocado, sweet soy sauce
More about Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria
Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria
2001 Sidewinder Dr, Park City
|Popular items
|16" Meat Lover’s Pie
|$19.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, Italian sausage, salami and pepperoni
|Cæsar Salad
|$10.00
Crispy romaine lettuce, parmesan, house made croutons,tossed in Fuego’s own Cæsar dressing topped with Asiago cheese
|Cheese Please
|$7.00
Tomato sauce & mozzarella
More about Hearth and Hill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hearth and Hill
1153 Center Drive, Park City
|Popular items
|Winter Salad
|$19.00
honeycrisp apple, delicata squash, greens, sunflower seed, pomegranate, golden raisin, blue cheese, fermented honey, lemon vinaigrette
|Hawaiian Ahi Poke Bowl*
|$28.00
sushi rice, salted cucumber, mango, edamame, avocado, grapefruit ponzu, togarashi aioli
|Brick Chicken
|$29.00
smoked cheddar grits, brussels sprouts, turnips, pan jus
More about Silver Star Cafe
Silver Star Cafe
1825 Three Kings Dr, Park City
|Popular items
|Mary's Organic Half Chicken
|$34.00
Boneless chicken served either pan-roasted with honey balsamic fig-glaze or buttermilk-fried (gluten-free) with peach-chili glaze, served with warm arugula greeen bean salad, crispy Yukon Gold potatoes.
|Spice-Crusted Mahi-Mahi
|$34.00
Red pepper and sweet potato curry, carrot, jasmine rice, toasted coconut, yogurt, cilantro, cashews
|Mountain Greens Salad (GF, V)
|$12.00
Toasted pecans, red grapes, blue cheese, sherry-shallot vinaigrette
More about The Bridge Café and Grill
The Bridge Café and Grill
825 Main Street Ste 201, Park City
|Popular items
|Two eggs breakfast
|$14.00
two eggs any style, home fries and salsa.
honey wheat or sourdough toast.
bacon, ham or sliced sausage.
|French toast
|$12.00
texas toast, fresh berries and powdered sugar.
|Burrinho
|$13.00
fresh baked flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, black beans, red peppers and cheddar cheese; topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream; home fries and salsa.
More about Tina's Bakery
Tina's Bakery
6699 N Landmark Dr, Park City
|Popular items
|Baked Malbec Beef Empanada
|$6.50
Shredded beef slow roasted in a Malbec wine reduction with onions, roasted potatoes, carrots and rosemary.
|Baked Traditional Beef Empanada
|$6.00
Ground beef, sautéed onions, scallions, parsley, green olives and hard-boiled eggs.
|Baked Slightly Spicy Chicken Empanada
|$6.00
Shredded chicken breast, sautéed onions and bell peppers, scallions and parsley.
More about Flying Sumo
SUSHI
Flying Sumo
838 Main St, Park City
|Popular items
|Spider Roll
|$16.00
Soft shell crab, cucumber, radish sprouts, avocado, carrots with a side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.
|Gyoza
|$13.00
Steamed or fried pork pot stickers.
|Sunset
|$19.00
California roll topped with salmon, thinly sliced lemon, citrus soy sauce and green onions.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Bout Time Pub & Grub
1570 Newpark Boulevard, Park City
|Popular items
|Wings Smoked
|$14.00
Our house specialty, 8 savory smoked wings, served with celery and carrot sticks. Your choice of sauce and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.
|Irish Nachos
|$11.00
Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.
|Fish & Chips Basket
|$14.00
A generous portion of Samuel Adams® beer battered cod fillets, deep fried to a golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and hand cut potato chips.
More about The Eating Establishment
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Eating Establishment
317 Main Street, Park City
More about Hill's Kitchen New
Hill's Kitchen New
1153 Center Drive, Park City