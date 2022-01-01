Park City breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Park City
More about Bartolo's
PASTA
Bartolo's
1241 Center Dr, Park City
|Popular items
|Bucatini All'Amatriciana
|$23.00
Bucatini pasta, crispy pachetta, spicy pomodoro sauce, and parmesan
|Chicken Fettuccine
|$23.00
Fettuccini pasta, grilled chicken breast, creamy spinach Alfredo sauce, mushrooms, parmesan, bread crumbs
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$26.00
Fettuccine marinara, breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce and mozzarella
More about The Bridge Café and Grill
The Bridge Café and Grill
825 Main Street Ste 201, Park City
|Popular items
|Two eggs breakfast
|$14.00
two eggs any style, home fries and salsa.
honey wheat or sourdough toast.
bacon, ham or sliced sausage.
|French toast
|$12.00
texas toast, fresh berries and powdered sugar.
|Burrinho
|$13.00
fresh baked flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, black beans, red peppers and cheddar cheese; topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream; home fries and salsa.