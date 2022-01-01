Park City breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Park City

Bartolo's image

PASTA

Bartolo's

1241 Center Dr, Park City

Avg 4.4 (354 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bucatini All'Amatriciana$23.00
Bucatini pasta, crispy pachetta, spicy pomodoro sauce, and parmesan
Chicken Fettuccine$23.00
Fettuccini pasta, grilled chicken breast, creamy spinach Alfredo sauce, mushrooms, parmesan, bread crumbs
Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
Fettuccine marinara, breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce and mozzarella
More about Bartolo's
The Bridge Café and Grill image

 

The Bridge Café and Grill

825 Main Street Ste 201, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Two eggs breakfast$14.00
two eggs any style, home fries and salsa.
honey wheat or sourdough toast.
bacon, ham or sliced sausage.
French toast$12.00
texas toast, fresh berries and powdered sugar.
Burrinho$13.00
fresh baked flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, black beans, red peppers and cheddar cheese; topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream; home fries and salsa.
More about The Bridge Café and Grill
The Eating Establishment image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Eating Establishment

317 Main Street, Park City

Avg 3.6 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Eating Establishment

