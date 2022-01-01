Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Apple fritters in
Park City
/
Park City
/
Apple Fritters
Park City restaurants that serve apple fritters
Hill's Kitchen - Park City
1153 Center Drive, Park City
No reviews yet
2 Apple Fritters
$3.00
More about Hill's Kitchen - Park City
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hearth and Hill
1153 Center Drive, Park City
Avg 4.5
(2280 reviews)
Apple Maple Fritters
$9.00
spiced apple donuts, maple syrup
More about Hearth and Hill
