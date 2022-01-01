Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodles in
Park City
/
Park City
/
Chicken Noodles
Park City restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Windy Ridge Cafe - 1250 Iron Horse Drive
1250 Iron Horse Drive, Park City
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$8.00
carrots, onions, light chicken broth
More about Windy Ridge Cafe - 1250 Iron Horse Drive
The Bridge Café and Grill
825 Main Street Ste 201, Park City
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle
$9.00
More about The Bridge Café and Grill
