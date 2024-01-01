Chicken salad sandwiches in Park City
Park City restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Stacked Sandwich Co
Stacked Sandwich Co
1890 Bonanza Dr, Park City
|Chicken Salad sandwich
|$14.00
Herb roasted chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard.
More about Deelicious Park City - 6440 N Business Park Loop Unit Q
Deelicious Park City - 6440 N Business Park Loop Unit Q
6440 N Business Park Loop Unit Q, Park City
|Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Natural Free Range Roasted Farm Chicken Breast • House Curry Spice Blend • Honeycrisp Apple • Cilantro-Lime Aioli • Scallion • Green Leaf • Stone Ground Bakery 6″ Tuscan Baguette Hoagie Roll