Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Park City

Go
Park City restaurants
Toast

Park City restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Stacked Sandwich Co

1890 Bonanza Dr, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad sandwich$14.00
Herb roasted chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard.
More about Stacked Sandwich Co
Consumer pic

 

Deelicious Park City - 6440 N Business Park Loop Unit Q

6440 N Business Park Loop Unit Q, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Natural Free Range Roasted Farm Chicken Breast • House Curry Spice Blend • Honeycrisp Apple • Cilantro-Lime Aioli • Scallion • Green Leaf • Stone Ground Bakery 6″ Tuscan Baguette Hoagie Roll
More about Deelicious Park City - 6440 N Business Park Loop Unit Q

Browse other tasty dishes in Park City

French Toast

Spaghetti

Miso Soup

Shrimp Tempura

Muffins

Seaweed Salad

Scallops

Stew

Map

More near Park City to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (44 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

American Fork

No reviews yet

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (44 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2537 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (525 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston