Chicken wraps in Park City
Park City restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Stacked Sandwich Co
1890 Bonanza Dr, Park City
|Chicken Caesar WRAP
|$13.00
Romaine, parmesan, herbed croutons, classic caesar dressing.
The Hugo Coffee Shop
1794 Olympic Pkwy,PC Chamber/Bureau Visitor Center, Park City
|Southwest Chicken & Bacon Wrap
|$11.10
Grilled chicken breast , bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, lots of cheddar, and homade southwest chipotle ranch on tortilla wrap. Bag of chips included.