Chicken wraps in Park City

Park City restaurants
Park City restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Stacked Sandwich Co

1890 Bonanza Dr, Park City

Chicken Caesar WRAP$13.00
Romaine, parmesan, herbed croutons, classic caesar dressing.
The Hugo Coffee Shop

1794 Olympic Pkwy,PC Chamber/Bureau Visitor Center, Park City

Southwest Chicken & Bacon Wrap$11.10
Grilled chicken breast , bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, lots of cheddar, and homade southwest chipotle ranch on tortilla wrap. Bag of chips included.
