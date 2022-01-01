Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Park City

Park City restaurants
Park City restaurants that serve miso soup

Yuki Yama Sushi image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Yuki Yama Sushi

586 Main St, Park City

Avg 4.6 (3208 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup GF$5.00
shiro miso broth, wakame seaweed, scallions, tofu
More about Yuki Yama Sushi
Miso Soup image

SUSHI

Flying Sumo

838 Main St, Park City

Avg 4.1 (552 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$7.00
More about Flying Sumo

