Mussels in Park City

Park City restaurants
Park City restaurants that serve mussels

Bartolo's image

PASTA

Bartolo's

1241 Center Dr, Park City

Avg 4.4 (354 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mussels Spaghetti$26.00
PEI mussels, spaghetti pasta, white wine butter sauce with garlic and shallots, parsley and basil, and Calabrian chili, served with 1 pc. of garlic bread
Mussels Appetizer$21.00
PEI mussels, white wine sauce with garlic and shallots, parsley and basil, 1 pc. garlic bread
Mussels Appetizer$21.00
PEI mussels, white wine butter sauce, Calabrian chili, fresh herbs, 1 pc. garlic bread
More about Bartolo's
Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria image

 

Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria - 2001 Sidewinder Dr

2001 Sidewinder Dr, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sautéed Blue Mussels$18.00
Vino, garlic, tomatoes and a touch of onion and basil
More about Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria - 2001 Sidewinder Dr

