Mussels in Park City
Park City restaurants that serve mussels
More about Bartolo's
PASTA
Bartolo's
1241 Center Dr, Park City
|Mussels Spaghetti
|$26.00
PEI mussels, spaghetti pasta, white wine butter sauce with garlic and shallots, parsley and basil, and Calabrian chili, served with 1 pc. of garlic bread
|Mussels Appetizer
|$21.00
PEI mussels, white wine sauce with garlic and shallots, parsley and basil, 1 pc. garlic bread
|Mussels Appetizer
|$21.00
PEI mussels, white wine butter sauce, Calabrian chili, fresh herbs, 1 pc. garlic bread