Pancakes in Park City
Park City restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Bartolo's
PASTA
Bartolo's
1241 Center Dr, Park City
|Kids Pancake
|$8.00
Choice of plain, chocolate or blueberry, maple syrup
|Blueberry Pancake
|$13.00
Fresh blueberries, lemon curd, sliced toasted almonds, maple syrup
More about Hearth and Hill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hearth and Hill
1153 Center Drive, Park City
|Blueberry Pancake
|$14.00
whipped cream, maple syrup, powdered sugar
More about The Bridge Café and Grill
The Bridge Café and Grill
825 Main Street Ste 201, Park City
|Kids Choco Pancake
|$8.00
one pancake with chocolate chips, powder sugar and strawberries.
|Chocolate Pancake
|$15.00
two pancakes, chocolate chips, fresh berries, powdered sugar, whipped mascarpone and almonds.
|Pancakes
|$14.00
two pancakes, fresh berries, powdered sugar, whipped mascarpone and almonds.