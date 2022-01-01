Pho in Park City
Park City restaurants that serve pho
More about Kuchu Shabu - Sundial Lodge in Canyons Village
POKE • HOT POT • RAMEN
Kuchu Shabu - Sundial Lodge in Canyons Village
3720 N Sundial Court, Park City
|Australian Wagyu Pho
|$32.00
A full and robust flavor with the richness of Japanese A5. Heavily marbled and bursting with flavor.
A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day.
Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade
|Pork Loin Pho
|$16.00
Thinly sliced American pink pork. Great for broth styled dishes to add that distinctive flavor.
A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day.
Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade
|Ribeye Pho
|$21.00
Select Ribeye from Snake River Farms. All the ribeye flavors you'd expect. Full flavor and butter
A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day.
Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade