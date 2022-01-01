Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Park City

Park City restaurants
Park City restaurants that serve pho

POKE • HOT POT • RAMEN

Kuchu Shabu - Sundial Lodge in Canyons Village

3720 N Sundial Court, Park City

Avg 4.4 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Australian Wagyu Pho$32.00
A full and robust flavor with the richness of Japanese A5. Heavily marbled and bursting with flavor.
A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day.
Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade
Pork Loin Pho$16.00
Thinly sliced American pink pork. Great for broth styled dishes to add that distinctive flavor.
A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day.
Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade
Ribeye Pho$21.00
Select Ribeye from Snake River Farms. All the ribeye flavors you'd expect. Full flavor and butter
A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day.
Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade
More about Kuchu Shabu - Sundial Lodge in Canyons Village
Sushi Blue - 1571 Redstone Center Dr Suite 135

1571 Redstone Center Dr Suite 135, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PHO$18.00
BWR beef shank broth, rice noodles, bean sprouts, bok choy, fresh herbs
More about Sushi Blue - 1571 Redstone Center Dr Suite 135

