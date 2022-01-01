Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Park City

Park City restaurants
Park City restaurants that serve pies

Bartolo's image

PASTA

Bartolo's

1241 Center Dr, Park City

Avg 4.4 (354 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lime Pie$10.00
More about Bartolo's
Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria image

 

Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria

2001 Sidewinder Dr, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
12" Hula Pie$16.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, sliced ham and fresh pineapple
More about Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria

