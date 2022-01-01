Quesadillas in Park City
Park City restaurants that serve quesadillas
Park City Coffee Roasters
1764 Uinta Way, Park City
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.49
Fajita chicken, salsa, shredded montery jack cheese, served in flour tortilla
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hearth and Hill
1153 Center Drive, Park City
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.00
The Bridge Café and Grill
825 Main Street Ste 201, Park City
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$16.00
fresh baked flour tortilla, chicken breast, bell peppers and cheddar cheese; with lemon sour cream, guacamole and salsa.