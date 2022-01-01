Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Park City

Go
Park City restaurants
Toast

Park City restaurants that serve quesadillas

Park City Coffee Roasters image

 

Park City Coffee Roasters

1764 Uinta Way, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$8.49
Fajita chicken, salsa, shredded montery jack cheese, served in flour tortilla
More about Park City Coffee Roasters
Hearth and Hill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hearth and Hill

1153 Center Drive, Park City

Avg 4.5 (2280 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
More about Hearth and Hill
The Bridge Café and Grill image

 

The Bridge Café and Grill

825 Main Street Ste 201, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
fresh baked flour tortilla, chicken breast, bell peppers and cheddar cheese; with lemon sour cream, guacamole and salsa.
More about The Bridge Café and Grill
Quesadilla image

 

Bout Time Pub & Grub

1570 Newpark Boulevard, Park City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole.
Chicken add $1
Steak add $2
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub

Browse other tasty dishes in Park City

Pancakes

Chicken Sandwiches

French Toast

Croissants

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Reuben

Muffins

Map

More near Park City to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1621 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston