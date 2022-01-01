Reuben in Park City
Park City restaurants that serve reuben
Hearth and Hill
1153 Center Drive, Park City
|Mushroom Reuben
|$17.00
oyster mushroom, caramelized onion, dill sauerkraut, swiss cheese, pastrami spice, patty sauce, rye bread
Silver Star Cafe
1825 Three Kings Dr, Park City
|Pastrami Reuben
|$20.00
Locally made pastrami, Gruyere cheese, house made Russian dressing, and caraway sauerkraut, on toasted marble rye. (Gluten-free bread available)