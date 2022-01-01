Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Park City

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hearth and Hill

1153 Center Drive, Park City

Avg 4.5 (2280 reviews)
Mushroom Reuben$17.00
oyster mushroom, caramelized onion, dill sauerkraut, swiss cheese, pastrami spice, patty sauce, rye bread
Silver Star Cafe

1825 Three Kings Dr, Park City

Avg 4.4 (2692 reviews)
Pastrami Reuben$20.00
Locally made pastrami, Gruyere cheese, house made Russian dressing, and caraway sauerkraut, on toasted marble rye. (Gluten-free bread available)
Bout Time Pub & Grub

1570 Newpark Boulevard, Park City

No reviews yet
Reuben$13.00
A generous portion of hot corned beef, piled high on a toasted marble rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing.
