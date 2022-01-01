Salmon in Park City
Park City restaurants that serve salmon
11Hauz
1241 Center Dr L140, Park City
|Jerk Ginger Mustard Salmon
|$27.00
|Tropical Jerk Salmon Salad ( CHOOSE, Mango Pine or Tamarind Dressing)
|$22.00
|SALMON JERK MANGO-PINE. SPECIAL
|$28.00
PASTA
Bartolo's
1241 Center Dr, Park City
|Tuscan Skuna Bay Salmon
|$33.00
Creamy spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts, raisins, barley, grilled salmon
|Salmon Crudo
|$14.00
avocado, soy ginger dressing, fresno, potato chips
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Yuki Yama Sushi
586 Main St, Park City
|Salmon Skin GF
|$9.00
crispy salmon skin, cucumber, sprouts, gobo, tobiko
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hearth and Hill
1153 Center Drive, Park City
|Kids Salmon
|$15.00
|Big Glory Bay Salmon
|$42.00
couscous, chayote squash, cauliflower, leek, pineapple mole