Salmon in Park City

Park City restaurants
Toast

Park City restaurants that serve salmon

11Hauz image

 

11Hauz

1241 Center Dr L140, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Ginger Mustard Salmon$27.00
Tropical Jerk Salmon Salad ( CHOOSE, Mango Pine or Tamarind Dressing)$22.00
SALMON JERK MANGO-PINE. SPECIAL$28.00
More about 11Hauz
Bartolo's image

PASTA

Bartolo's

1241 Center Dr, Park City

Avg 4.4 (354 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuscan Skuna Bay Salmon$33.00
Creamy spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts, raisins, barley, grilled salmon
Salmon Crudo$14.00
avocado, soy ginger dressing, fresno, potato chips
More about Bartolo's
Yuki Yama Sushi image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Yuki Yama Sushi

586 Main St, Park City

Avg 4.6 (3208 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Skin GF$9.00
crispy salmon skin, cucumber, sprouts, gobo, tobiko
More about Yuki Yama Sushi
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hearth and Hill

1153 Center Drive, Park City

Avg 4.5 (2280 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Salmon$15.00
Big Glory Bay Salmon$42.00
couscous, chayote squash, cauliflower, leek, pineapple mole
More about Hearth and Hill
Item pic

SUSHI

Flying Sumo

838 Main St, Park City

Avg 4.1 (552 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Roll$11.00
Salmon Nigiri$10.00
Salmon Sashimi$17.00
More about Flying Sumo

