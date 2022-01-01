Scallops in Park City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Park City restaurants that serve scallops
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Yuki Yama Sushi
586 Main St, Park City
Avg 4.6
(3208 reviews)
Spicy Scallop GF
$15.00
scallops, spicy sauce, cucumber, sprouts, gobo, tobiko
More about Yuki Yama Sushi
SUSHI
Flying Sumo
838 Park Avenue, Park City
Avg 4.1
(552 reviews)
Spicy Scallop Roll
$15.00
cucumber, gobo, sprouts, tobiko, spicy mayo
More about Flying Sumo
