Sliders in Park City
Park City restaurants that serve sliders
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hearth and Hill
1153 Center Drive, Park City
|Kids Chz Beef Sliders
|$13.00
Bout Time Pub & Grub
1570 Newpark Boulevard, Park City
|Cheeseburger Sliders - 2
|$7.95
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.
|Cheeseburger Sliders - 4
|$14.00
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.