Sliders in Park City

Park City restaurants that serve sliders

Hearth and Hill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hearth and Hill

1153 Center Drive, Park City

Avg 4.5 (2280 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chz Beef Sliders$13.00
More about Hearth and Hill
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

 

Bout Time Pub & Grub

1570 Newpark Boulevard, Park City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger Sliders - 2$7.95
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.
Cheeseburger Sliders - 4$14.00
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub

