Spaghetti in Park City

PASTA
Bartolo's
1241 Center Dr, Park City
|Shrimp Spaghetti
|$25.00
Spaghetti pasta, grilled shrimps, fresh garlic & tomatoes, marinara, Calabrian chili, arugula, lemon zest, parmesan
|Mussels Spaghetti
|$26.00
PEI mussels, spaghetti pasta, white wine butter sauce with garlic and shallots, parsley and basil, and Calabrian chili, served with 1 pc. of garlic bread
