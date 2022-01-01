Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Park City

Go
Park City restaurants
Toast

Park City restaurants that serve spaghetti

0308a28f-ad61-43ea-886f-eea639c772d0 image

PASTA

Bartolo's

1241 Center Dr, Park City

Avg 4.4 (354 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Spaghetti$25.00
Spaghetti pasta, grilled shrimps, fresh garlic & tomatoes, marinara, Calabrian chili, arugula, lemon zest, parmesan
Mussels Spaghetti$26.00
PEI mussels, spaghetti pasta, white wine butter sauce with garlic and shallots, parsley and basil, and Calabrian chili, served with 1 pc. of garlic bread
Shrimp Spaghetti$25.00
Spaghetti pasta, fresh garlic and tomatoes, pepperoncini, arugula, parmesan
More about Bartolo's
Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria image

 

Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria

2001 Sidewinder Dr, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs$7.00
marinara, Parmesan and homemade meatballs
More about Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria

