Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Park City

Go
Park City restaurants
Toast

Park City restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hearth and Hill

1153 Center Drive, Park City

Avg 4.5 (2280 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Lime Crème Brûlée Tart$10.00
vanilla sablé, coconut chantilly, toasted coconut chips
More about Hearth and Hill
Item pic

 

Tina's Bakery - Old Town Park City

136 Heber ave park city, Park City

Avg 4.7 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Whole Chocolate Tart (call 8015580110 for availability)$45.00
Please order with 5 days notice
Chocolate ganache tart filled with your choice of Traditional Argentinian Dulce de Leche
Chocolate Mini Tart$7.00
Individual Chocolate ganache and Dulce de Leche tart. Contain nuts
9 inches Fruit Tart$45.00
Pick up on July 24th only
More about Tina's Bakery - Old Town Park City

Browse other tasty dishes in Park City

Fajitas

Pho

Kimchi

Curry Chicken

Lamb Shanks

Beef Salad

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Pappardelle

Map

More near Park City to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (286 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1016 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (335 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2125 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (411 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (630 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (247 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston