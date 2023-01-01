Tarts in Park City
Park City restaurants that serve tarts
Hearth and Hill
1153 Center Drive, Park City
|Coconut Lime Crème Brûlée Tart
|$10.00
vanilla sablé, coconut chantilly, toasted coconut chips
Tina's Bakery - Old Town Park City
136 Heber ave park city, Park City
|Whole Chocolate Tart (call 8015580110 for availability)
|$45.00
Please order with 5 days notice
Chocolate ganache tart filled with your choice of Traditional Argentinian Dulce de Leche
|Chocolate Mini Tart
|$7.00
Individual Chocolate ganache and Dulce de Leche tart. Contain nuts
|9 inches Fruit Tart
|$45.00
Pick up on July 24th only