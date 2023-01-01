Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable tempura in Park City

Park City restaurants
Park City restaurants that serve vegetable tempura

Shoyu

1612 Ute Blvd. Suite 116, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
tempura vegetable roll$9.00
More about Shoyu
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Flying Sumo

838 Park Avenue, Park City

Avg 4.1 (552 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura$0.00
Tempura vegetables and shrimp with dipping sauce.
More about Flying Sumo

