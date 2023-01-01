Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Park City

Go
Park City restaurants
Toast

Park City restaurants that serve waffles

Park City Coffee Roasters image

 

Park City Coffee Roaster

1764 Uinta Way, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Le WAFFLES$7.99
More about Park City Coffee Roaster
Consumer pic

PASTA

Bartolo's Park City

1241 Center Dr, Park City

Avg 4.4 (354 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten Free Savory Waffle$14.00
Quinoa, butternut squash, kale salad with citrus dressing, poached egg, hollandaise, pomegranate seeds
More about Bartolo's Park City

Browse other tasty dishes in Park City

Croissants

Quiche

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Edamame

Apple Fritters

Chocolate Croissants

Stew

Fajitas

Map

More near Park City to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (988 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2070 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (606 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston