Park Ridge restaurants you'll love

Park Ridge restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Park Ridge

Park Ridge's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Asian fusion
Sushi
Salad
Must-try Park Ridge restaurants

Blue Ridge Korean BBQ image

 

Blue Ridge Korean BBQ

49 Summit Ave, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bibimbop$12.99
Literally meaning 'mixed rice,' it's a popular meal consisting of white rice with a variety of vegetables, choice of meat, egg, and flavorful gochujang sauce (on the side)
Korean Pancakes$7.99
Crispy and tender seafood and vegetable mix, with house sauce - 5 pcs
Beef Bulgogi$14.99
Thin slices of house marinated beef ribeye served with vegetables and rice.
More Than Pasta image

PASTA • SALADS

More Than Pasta

105 S Northwest Hwy, Park Ridge

Avg 4.6 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6. BASIL PESTO$9.49
basil, parmesan, olive oil, garlic
17. CREAMY CARBONARA$11.99
cream, pancetta, parmesan, green peas, garlic
4. MAC & CHEESE$9.49
cream, parmesan
Mike's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA

Mike's Pizza

742 Higgins Road, Park Ridge

Avg 4 (30 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Thin Crust
Delicious crispy pizza with melted mozzarella cheese and a garlicky, tomato based pizza sauce. Load up with toppings and enjoy!
Fried Calamari$12.99
Tender Calamari coated in a light tempura batter, deep-fried until golden , served with a wedge of lemon.
Cheese Pizza
Our blend of five Italian cheeses and homemade tomato sauce make for a pizza brimming full of flavor.
Taco Melly image

 

Taco Melly

114 Main St, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Taco Only$3.95
Carne Asada$12.95
Guacamole & Chips$8.95
Harp and Fiddle image

 

Harp and Fiddle

110 Main St, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guinness Stew$16.95
Tender braised beef, gravy, carrots, onions and potatoes in a rich Guinness stew
Fish & Chips$16.50
Fresh Atlantic cod in our homemade Harp batter, served with French fries and tartar sauce
Shepherd's Pie$15.95
Ground beef, gravy, carrots, celery, peas, tomatoes, fresh thyme and rosemary with mashed potatoes and cheese
BluFish Sushi Park Ridge image

 

BluFish Sushi Park Ridge

130 N. Northwest Hwy, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CALIFORNIA CRUNCH$16.00
Crab meat, avocado, cucumber, deep fried, eel sauce, spicy mayo
GYOZA$7.00
Pan fried pork dumpling, house ginger sauce
OCEAN DRIVE$17.00
Tuna, yellowtail, avocado, green pepper, cilantro, spicy mayo wrapped in so paper, chili oil, fresh lime juice
Mel’s Craft BBQ image

 

Mel’s Craft BBQ

24 Main Street, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

ZAZA Cucina

608 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Dates$12.00
fresh dates bacon wrapped served with a chipotle red pepper sauce
Zaza Wedge Salad$14.00
iceberg slice, hickory bacon, tomato, avocado, cucumber, creamy Danish blue and house croutons
Rigatoni Vodka$19.00
house made with ground fennel sausage, pancetta, spicy tomato sauce and pecorino
Main pic

 

Pennyville Station

112 Main Street, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Filet Sliders$22.95
Grilled filet medallions topped with creamy horseradish and camralized onions, served with French fries or cole slaw.
Salmon Burger$16.95
Fresh ground salmon patty, arugula, tomato, sweet onion, sweet basiil mayonaise, served with French fries or cole slaw.
Chopped Salad$14.95
Avocado, sweet corn, chick peas, tomato, sweet onion, hearts of palm, feta and kalamata olives, served with honey Dijon vinaigrette dressing.
