Park Ridge restaurants you'll love
Park Ridge's top cuisines
Must-try Park Ridge restaurants
More about Blue Ridge Korean BBQ
Blue Ridge Korean BBQ
49 Summit Ave, Park Ridge
|Popular items
|Bibimbop
|$12.99
Literally meaning 'mixed rice,' it's a popular meal consisting of white rice with a variety of vegetables, choice of meat, egg, and flavorful gochujang sauce (on the side)
|Korean Pancakes
|$7.99
Crispy and tender seafood and vegetable mix, with house sauce - 5 pcs
|Beef Bulgogi
|$14.99
Thin slices of house marinated beef ribeye served with vegetables and rice.
More about More Than Pasta
PASTA • SALADS
More Than Pasta
105 S Northwest Hwy, Park Ridge
|Popular items
|6. BASIL PESTO
|$9.49
basil, parmesan, olive oil, garlic
|17. CREAMY CARBONARA
|$11.99
cream, pancetta, parmesan, green peas, garlic
|4. MAC & CHEESE
|$9.49
cream, parmesan
More about Mike's Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA
Mike's Pizza
742 Higgins Road, Park Ridge
|Popular items
|Thin Crust
Delicious crispy pizza with melted mozzarella cheese and a garlicky, tomato based pizza sauce. Load up with toppings and enjoy!
|Fried Calamari
|$12.99
Tender Calamari coated in a light tempura batter, deep-fried until golden , served with a wedge of lemon.
|Cheese Pizza
Our blend of five Italian cheeses and homemade tomato sauce make for a pizza brimming full of flavor.
More about Taco Melly
Taco Melly
114 Main St, Park Ridge
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Taco Only
|$3.95
|Carne Asada
|$12.95
|Guacamole & Chips
|$8.95
More about Harp and Fiddle
Harp and Fiddle
110 Main St, Park Ridge
|Popular items
|Guinness Stew
|$16.95
Tender braised beef, gravy, carrots, onions and potatoes in a rich Guinness stew
|Fish & Chips
|$16.50
Fresh Atlantic cod in our homemade Harp batter, served with French fries and tartar sauce
|Shepherd's Pie
|$15.95
Ground beef, gravy, carrots, celery, peas, tomatoes, fresh thyme and rosemary with mashed potatoes and cheese
More about BluFish Sushi Park Ridge
BluFish Sushi Park Ridge
130 N. Northwest Hwy, Park Ridge
|Popular items
|CALIFORNIA CRUNCH
|$16.00
Crab meat, avocado, cucumber, deep fried, eel sauce, spicy mayo
|GYOZA
|$7.00
Pan fried pork dumpling, house ginger sauce
|OCEAN DRIVE
|$17.00
Tuna, yellowtail, avocado, green pepper, cilantro, spicy mayo wrapped in so paper, chili oil, fresh lime juice
More about ZAZA Cucina
ZAZA Cucina
608 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge
|Popular items
|Bacon Dates
|$12.00
fresh dates bacon wrapped served with a chipotle red pepper sauce
|Zaza Wedge Salad
|$14.00
iceberg slice, hickory bacon, tomato, avocado, cucumber, creamy Danish blue and house croutons
|Rigatoni Vodka
|$19.00
house made with ground fennel sausage, pancetta, spicy tomato sauce and pecorino
More about Pennyville Station
Pennyville Station
112 Main Street, Park Ridge
|Popular items
|Filet Sliders
|$22.95
Grilled filet medallions topped with creamy horseradish and camralized onions, served with French fries or cole slaw.
|Salmon Burger
|$16.95
Fresh ground salmon patty, arugula, tomato, sweet onion, sweet basiil mayonaise, served with French fries or cole slaw.
|Chopped Salad
|$14.95
Avocado, sweet corn, chick peas, tomato, sweet onion, hearts of palm, feta and kalamata olives, served with honey Dijon vinaigrette dressing.