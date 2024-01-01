Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Park Ridge

Park Ridge restaurants that serve burritos

Southwest Burrito Wrap image

PIZZA • PASTA

Mike's Pizza Park Ridge 742 w higgins rd

742 West Higgins Road, Park Ridge

Avg 4 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Burrito Wrap$11.95
Grilled Steak or Chicken, creamy avocado slices, spring mix, corn salsa with a spicy Jalapeño ranch dressing on your choice of tortilla. Upgrade to shrimp or chicken
More about Mike's Pizza Park Ridge 742 w higgins rd
Main pic

 

Pennyville Station - 112 Main Street

112 Main Street, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$13.95
More about Pennyville Station - 112 Main Street
Main pic

 

Sal Pique

130 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mi Tierra Burrito$20.00
Steak, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, red and green salsa and sour cream, cilantro
More about Sal Pique

