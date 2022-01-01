Caesar salad in Park Ridge
PIZZA • PASTA
Mike's Pizza Park Ridge
742 Higgins Road, Park Ridge
|Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Crisp Romaine Lettuce with onions, sweet Cherry Tomatoes, aged parmesan cheese topped with croutons served with a rich made in-house Caesar dressing.
|Side Caesar Salad
|$3.50
Crisp Romaine Lettuce with onions, sweet Cherry Tomatoes, aged parmesan cheese topped with croutons served with a rich made in-house Caesar dressing.