Calamari in Park Ridge
Park Ridge restaurants that serve calamari
PIZZA • PASTA
Mike's Pizza
742 Higgins Road, Park Ridge
|Fried Calamari
|$12.99
Tender Calamari coated in a light tempura batter, deep-fried until golden , served with a wedge of lemon.
Harp and Fiddle
110 Main St, Park Ridge
|Chef C's Calamari
|$14.95
Tender calamari lightly flour dusted and flash fried. Tossed with balsamic reduction and topped with fresh chopped bruschetta. Served with pesto aioli
BluFish Sushi Park Ridge
550 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge
|CALAMARI TEMPURA ROLL
|$8.00