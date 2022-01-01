Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Park Ridge

Park Ridge restaurants
Park Ridge restaurants that serve calamari

Fried Calamari image

PIZZA • PASTA

Mike's Pizza

742 Higgins Road, Park Ridge

Avg 4 (30 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Calamari$12.99
Tender Calamari coated in a light tempura batter, deep-fried until golden , served with a wedge of lemon.
More about Mike's Pizza
Harp and Fiddle image

 

Harp and Fiddle

110 Main St, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef C's Calamari$14.95
Tender calamari lightly flour dusted and flash fried. Tossed with balsamic reduction and topped with fresh chopped bruschetta. Served with pesto aioli
More about Harp and Fiddle
BluFish Sushi Park Ridge image

 

BluFish Sushi Park Ridge

550 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
CALAMARI TEMPURA ROLL$8.00
More about BluFish Sushi Park Ridge
Item pic

 

ZAZA Cucina

608 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$16.00
crispy calamari tossed with fresh parsley served with house made marinara and jalapeno crema and fresh lemon
More about ZAZA Cucina

