California rolls in Park Ridge

Park Ridge restaurants
Park Ridge restaurants that serve california rolls

California Roll image

 

Blue Ridge Korean BBQ

49 Summit Ave, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
California Roll$8.99
Cucumber, imitation crab, and avocado.
More about Blue Ridge Korean BBQ
BluFish Sushi Park Ridge image

 

BluFish Sushi Park Ridge

550 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
CALIFORNIA ROLL$9.00
More about BluFish Sushi Park Ridge

