Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chopped salad in
Park Ridge
/
Park Ridge
/
Chopped Salad
Park Ridge restaurants that serve chopped salad
Mel’s Craft BBQ
24 Main Street, Park Ridge
No reviews yet
BBQ Chopped Salad
$13.95
More about Mel’s Craft BBQ
Pennyville Station - 112 Main Street
112 Main Street, Park Ridge
No reviews yet
Chopped Salad
$15.95
Avocado, sweet corn, chick peas, tomato, sweet onion, hearts of palm, feta and kalamata olives, served with honey Dijon vinaigrette dressing.
More about Pennyville Station - 112 Main Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Park Ridge
Bruschetta
Octopus
French Fries
Mac And Cheese
Steak Sandwiches
Short Ribs
Stuffed Mushrooms
Cheese Pizza
More near Park Ridge to explore
Glenview
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Des Plaines
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Skokie
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Wilmette
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Mount Prospect
No reviews yet
Niles
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Morton Grove
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Bensenville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1528 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(273 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(385 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(798 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(633 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(735 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(927 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston