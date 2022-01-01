Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Park Ridge

Park Ridge restaurants
Toast

Park Ridge restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Mel’s Craft BBQ

24 Main Street, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Chopped Salad$13.95
More about Mel’s Craft BBQ
Main pic

 

Pennyville Station - 112 Main Street

112 Main Street, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$15.95
Avocado, sweet corn, chick peas, tomato, sweet onion, hearts of palm, feta and kalamata olives, served with honey Dijon vinaigrette dressing.
More about Pennyville Station - 112 Main Street

