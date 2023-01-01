Corned beef and cabbage in Park Ridge
Park Ridge restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage
More about Mel’s Craft BBQ
Mel’s Craft BBQ
24 Main Street, Park Ridge
|Corned Beef Platter w/ cabbage, potatoes and carrots
|$19.00
More about Harp and Fiddle
Harp and Fiddle
110 Main St, Park Ridge
|Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner
|$17.95
Lean thick cut corned beef, served with boiled cabbage, red potatoes and steamed carrots. Served with a side of our Molly Malone's sauce
|Corned Beef Cabbage (Family)
|$50.95
LARGE Salad PLUS Corned Beef with boiled potatoes & carrots, served with Molly Malone's sauce (feeds 4+)