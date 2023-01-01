Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef sandwiches in Park Ridge

Go
Park Ridge restaurants
Toast

Park Ridge restaurants that serve corned beef sandwiches

Mel’s Craft BBQ image

 

Mel’s Craft BBQ

24 Main Street, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Corned Beef Sandwich w/side$16.95
More about Mel’s Craft BBQ
Harp and Fiddle image

 

Harp and Fiddle

110 Main St, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corned Beef Sandwich$14.50
Classic slow-cooked corned beef served with Swiss cheese & Molly Malone's sauce
More about Harp and Fiddle

Map

Map

