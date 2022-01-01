Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Octopus in
Park Ridge
/
Park Ridge
/
Octopus
Park Ridge restaurants that serve octopus
BluFish Sushi Park Ridge
550 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge
No reviews yet
OCTOPUS
$3.00
SPICY OCTOPUS ROLL
$8.00
More about BluFish Sushi Park Ridge
ZAZA Cucina
608 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge
No reviews yet
Spanish Octopus
$18.00
tender grilled with chorizo, potato, peppers, capers, jalapeno crema
More about ZAZA Cucina
