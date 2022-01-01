Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Park Ridge

Park Ridge restaurants
Park Ridge restaurants that serve octopus

BluFish Sushi Park Ridge image

 

BluFish Sushi Park Ridge

550 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
OCTOPUS$3.00
SPICY OCTOPUS ROLL$8.00
More about BluFish Sushi Park Ridge
Item pic

 

ZAZA Cucina

608 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spanish Octopus$18.00
tender grilled with chorizo, potato, peppers, capers, jalapeno crema
More about ZAZA Cucina

