Pork chops in Park Ridge

Item pic

 

Mel’s Craft BBQ

24 Main Street, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sunday Pork Chop$15.95
Slow smoked to tasty then grilled to order giant Berkshire pork chop with seasonal sauce.
More about Mel’s Craft BBQ
Harp and Fiddle image

 

Harp and Fiddle

110 Main St, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Center-Cut Berkshire Pork Chop$23.95
10-ounce center-cut Berkshire pork chop grilled to perfection, topped with a savory red wine demi-glace with fresh rosemary, served with homemade mashed potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables
More about Harp and Fiddle
Main pic

 

Pennyville Station - 112 Main Street

112 Main Street, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Duroc Pork Chop$29.95
10oz. Char-Grilled Chop, served with grilled Georgia Peaches, balsamic syrup, crumbled blue cheese and mashed potatoes.
More about Pennyville Station - 112 Main Street

