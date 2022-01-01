Pork chops in Park Ridge
Park Ridge restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Mel’s Craft BBQ
Mel’s Craft BBQ
24 Main Street, Park Ridge
|Sunday Pork Chop
|$15.95
Slow smoked to tasty then grilled to order giant Berkshire pork chop with seasonal sauce.
More about Harp and Fiddle
Harp and Fiddle
110 Main St, Park Ridge
|Center-Cut Berkshire Pork Chop
|$23.95
10-ounce center-cut Berkshire pork chop grilled to perfection, topped with a savory red wine demi-glace with fresh rosemary, served with homemade mashed potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables