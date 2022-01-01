Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Park Ridge

Go
Park Ridge restaurants
Toast

Park Ridge restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

PASTA • SALADS

More Than Pasta

105 S Northwest Hwy, Park Ridge

Avg 4.6 (342 reviews)
Takeout
14. CREAMY SPINACH SALMON$12.99
cream, wild salmon, parmesan, spinach, garlic
More about More Than Pasta
Harp and Fiddle image

 

Harp and Fiddle

110 Main St, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seamus Salmon Salad$17.95
Filet of salmon atop chopped mixed green salad, with crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, grape tomatoes, onions & bleu cheese dressing
Balsamic Glazed Salmon$21.95
Fresh Atlantic salmon filet broiled with balsamic glaze, served with mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables
More about Harp and Fiddle
BluFish Sushi Park Ridge image

 

BluFish Sushi Park Ridge

550 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON OBSESSION$13.00
Spicy salmon tempura, crab meat, cream cheese, cucumber, orange tobiko, citrus mayo
SPICY SALMON COMBO$15.00
Tuna 2pcs, salmon 2pcs and spicy salmon roll
SALMON ROLL$6.00
More about BluFish Sushi Park Ridge
Item pic

 

ZAZA Cucina

608 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scottish Salmon$28.00
Roasted with haricot french beans, shitake in a Beurre Blanc side of Linguine
More about ZAZA Cucina

Browse other tasty dishes in Park Ridge

Prosciutto

Margherita Pizza

French Fries

Octopus

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Potstickers

Lasagna

Map

More near Park Ridge to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Niles

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (157 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston