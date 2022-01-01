Salmon in Park Ridge
Park Ridge restaurants that serve salmon
PASTA • SALADS
More Than Pasta
105 S Northwest Hwy, Park Ridge
|14. CREAMY SPINACH SALMON
|$12.99
cream, wild salmon, parmesan, spinach, garlic
Harp and Fiddle
110 Main St, Park Ridge
|Seamus Salmon Salad
|$17.95
Filet of salmon atop chopped mixed green salad, with crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, grape tomatoes, onions & bleu cheese dressing
|Balsamic Glazed Salmon
|$21.95
Fresh Atlantic salmon filet broiled with balsamic glaze, served with mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables
BluFish Sushi Park Ridge
550 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge
|SALMON OBSESSION
|$13.00
Spicy salmon tempura, crab meat, cream cheese, cucumber, orange tobiko, citrus mayo
|SPICY SALMON COMBO
|$15.00
Tuna 2pcs, salmon 2pcs and spicy salmon roll
|SALMON ROLL
|$6.00