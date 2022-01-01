Tacos in Park Ridge
Park Ridge restaurants that serve tacos
More about Taco Melly
Taco Melly
114 Main St, Park Ridge
|Carnita Taco Only
|$3.50
|Cauliflower Taco Only
|$3.50
|Grilled Chicken Taco Only
|$3.25
More about Harp and Fiddle
Harp and Fiddle
110 Main St, Park Ridge
|Tacos - Mahi Mahi (Flour Tortillas)
|$13.95
Lightly seasoned and grilled mahi mahi, topped with mixed cabbage slaw and our homemade Baja sauce
|Tacos - Pork Belly (Flour Tortillas)
|$13.95
Cherrywood smoked and slow roasted pork belly topped with cabbage slaw, avocado, pickled onions, lime wedge and our homemade salsa
|Tacos - Steak (Corn Tortillas)
|$13.50
Tender filet mignon with carmelized onions & jalapenos, topped with fresh chopped white onion and cilantro. Served with homemade salsa