Go
Main picView gallery

Park Street North Canton - 1212 South Main Street

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1212 South Main Street

North Canton, OH 44720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1212 South Main Street, North Canton OH 44720

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shale Craft Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
1160 South Main Street North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
The Howlin Bird - 123 S. Main Street
orange star4.8 • 107
123 S. Main Street North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Table Six
orange star4.5 • 566
6113 Whipple Ave NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
91 Wood Fired Oven - North Canton
orange star4.0 • 83
1983 E Maple St North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Canton, OH
orange starNo Reviews
4183 Belden Village Street Northwest Canton, OH 44718
View restaurantnext
Danny Boys - Canton
orange starNo Reviews
6081 Dressler Rd NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Canton

Aladdin's Eatery - Canton
orange star4.8 • 3,411
6698 Strip Ave North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Walther's Twin Tavern
orange star4.1 • 1,279
430 Applegrove St. NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - North Canton
orange star4.4 • 841
6976 Whipple Ave NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Table Six
orange star4.5 • 566
6113 Whipple Ave NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
SOL Pie Pizza
orange star4.7 • 510
3159 Whitewood St NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
The Howlin Bird - 123 S. Main Street
orange star4.8 • 107
123 S. Main Street North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near North Canton

Canton

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Akron

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Park Street North Canton - 1212 South Main Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston