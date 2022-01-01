Go
Toast

Park Street Pizza

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

215 Dover Rd NW • $$

Avg 4.9 (941 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

215 Dover Rd NW

Sugarcreek OH

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wallhouse Coffee Company

No reviews yet

We are a family owned coffee roastery and cafe! Wallhouse Coffee Co. roasts coffee locally and make premium ice cream in our shop. Our restaurant has become a favorite location for locals in their day to day lives as well as a vibrant tourist stop as well!
We serve a wide array of barista made drinks, house-made ice cream and a full menu of cafe items. Wallhouse offers a great selection of salads, panini, burrito and our customer favorite Grillatillas. Stop by and check what our unique specials are each month!

Philosophy of Pie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bahler Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pure Heaven LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston