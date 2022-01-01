Go
Park Sushi image
Sushi & Japanese
Ramen
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Park Sushi

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarStar

12 Reviews

6601 Morrison Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28211

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

SENSEI ROLL$15.50
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Topped with Tempura Flakes, Tuna, Salmon, Eel, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
TOKYO DRIFT ROLL$18.00
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Cucumber, Topped with Albacore, Escolar, Jalapeno, Spicy Mango Habanero
PORK GYOZA$9.00
Pan Fry Pork Dumpling, Sweet Shoyu Glaze Sauce,
Pickle White Radish, Scallions, Sesame Seeds
S/o Miso Soup$2.00
STIR FRY EDAMAME$9.00
Truffle oil, Sesame Oil, Rock Salt
G.I JOE ROLL$16.00
Spicy Salmon, Lump Crab, Avocado, Topped with Tuna, Tobiko, Wasabi Yuzu Sauce
TEMPURA ROLL$12.00
fry shrimp, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce, sesame seed
SPICY SALMON ROLL$9.00
salmon, tempura bits, spicy sauce, sesame seed
CALIFORNIA ROLL$8.00
cucumber, avocado, crab, masago, kwepie mayo, sesame seed
SPICY MAGURO (Tuna) ROLL$8.00
tuna, tempura bits, spicy sauce, sesame seed
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte NC 28211

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

800° Woodfired Kitchen

No reviews yet

800° Woodfired Kitchen – Phillips Place brings a unique and innovative approach to the art of cooking with wood fire. 800° Woodfired Kitchen starts with the purest ingredients — scratch dough, fresh produce and artisan-quality meats and cheeses — placed into specially designed woodfired stone hearth ovens to create unique, subtle, and smoky tastes. 800° Woodfired Kitchen offers a diverse menu featuring both clean-eating and indulgent options. From satisfying salads, bowls, sandwiches, woodfired proteins including salmon, rotisserie chicken, shrimp, steak and hamburgers to their irresistible craft pizza, there is something flavorful and craveable to please the palates of every guest.

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park

No reviews yet

Retail pick up from 10am - 8pm.
To-go Menu available from 3pm - 8pm.
We look forward to serving you and appreciate your support!

Bulla - Charlotte DO NOT USE

No reviews yet

Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine. Note: If your order exceeds $250.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.

Cafe Monte

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Park Sushi

orange star5.0 • 12 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston