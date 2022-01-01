Go
Park Tavern - Severna Park

580P Ritchie Hwy

Popular Items

Baked Soft Pretzel$13.00
Two hearth-baked salted pretzels, Oliver Brewing Co. beer cheese sauce, and tangy beer mustard.
Buffalo Wings$15.00
Choice of Buffalo, barbecue, chipotle-honey or OldBay. Comes with choice of ranch or blue cheese dressings.
Tex Mex Rolls$9.00
Spiced chicken, cheddar cheese, roasted corn, black beans, peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with avocado cream sauce and salsa.
K - Chicken Tenders$6.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Gluten friendly dish. Topped with our chipotle remoulade.
Chicken Chopped Salad$17.00
Gluten friendly. House greens, roasted corn, diced tomatoes, crispy bacon, crunchy tortilla squares, blue cheese, diced grilled chicken, avocado, scallions, tossed in a citrus-lime vinaigrette.
K - Cheeseburger$6.00
Thai Chicken Bowl$16.00
Ground chicken, rice, jalapeños, cucumber, pickled onions, shredded lettuce, cilantro, shredded carrots, Thai chili sauce
Crispy Chicken$16.00
Crispy chicken served over house greens with crispy bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, and pretzel croutons tossed in a honey mustard dressing.
Park Burger$13.00
Ground beef served on a sesame seed brioche bun 13 Add bacon or cheese (American, pepper jack, blue cheese, provolone, muenster or Swiss) +1 each
Location

Severna Park MD

Severna Park MD

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
