Park and Ocean
Come in and enjoy!!
3109 East Sunrise Blvd
Popular Items
Location
3109 East Sunrise Blvd
Fort Lauderdale FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Serafina Waterfront Trattoria
Come in and enjoy!
Gastrotheque
Let us stimulate your senses with Modern Eclectic Worldly Cuisine prepared by Chef Gaston Campana. Extensive wine list & craft cocktails prepared by our Mixologists while you enjoy the chill beats of Hotel Costes.
Cafe Vico Restaurant
We look forward to seeing again!
Vico Presto
Casual Italian by Cafe Vico Italian Restaurant. Craft your own bowls with an Italian twist or choose your favorite panini or soup.