Park Bros | Canton
Come in and enjoy!
103 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
103 Main Street
Canton NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Saint Larry's Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Park Bros | Potsdam
Come in and enjoy!
McDuff's Pub
If you're looking for a relaxed atmosphere with great food and beer, you've found the spot. Using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible, come in to enjoy a pub-fare meal. Enhance your meal and choose from one of our almost two dozen draft beers on tap or enjoy one of your favorite cocktails, from our full-service bar. Excellent nightlife later in the evenings, as well. Come on in and enjoy!
The Blue House
Come in and enjoy!