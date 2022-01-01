Go
Toast

Park Bros | Canton

103 Main Street

Popular Items

Roasted Turkey & Avocado BLT$10.89
sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with
mayonnaise
Spicy Turkey Melt$8.25
sliced turkey breast, white sharp cheddar, avocado, tomatoes,
jalapeno peppers, and chipotle mayonnaise
California Breakfast Bagel$6.99
two fried eggs, avocado, sharp white cheddar and garlic
mayonnaise
Dagz Baby$8.49
chicken, bacon, ranch, hot sauce, mozzarella
Bazoobie$3.00
massive house made chocolate chip cookie
Gobble$7.49
turkey, white onion, russian dressing, provolone
Brooklyn$5.99
Bacon, fried egg, cheddar
Bottled Drinks$2.75
Plain CC w/ Bagel$3.99
Buffalo Chicken$7.49
chicken, buffalo wing sauce, mozzarella
Location

Canton NY

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
