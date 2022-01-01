Go
Park City Brewing

A brewpub serving local beers & delicious upscale BBQ.

1764 Uinta Way Suite C1

Popular Items

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$18.00
Shredded Lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, pickles, pepper jack, spicy aioli
BRISKET BURGER$20.00
brioche bun, brisket short rib patty, gold town onion mustarda, seahive cheddar cheese (local), green leaf lattuce, house sauce, served with choice of one house snack.
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$20.00
brioche bun, Impossible patty, gold town onion mustarda, seahive cheddar cheese (local), green leaf lattuce, house sauce, served with choice of one house snack.
TATER TOTS$6.00
Location

Park City UT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

