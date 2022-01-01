Parker American restaurants you'll love

Black+Haus Tavern image

 

Black+Haus Tavern

19501 E Mainstreet, Parker

Avg 4 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
KIDS CHEESEBURGER$10.00
cheddar cheese, Butter lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle, choice of fries or kids salad
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER APP$9.00
sriracha aioli, sesame seeds (GF, Vegan-no aioli sub ponzu sauce on side)
STEAK SANDWICH$18.00
sliced tenderloin, caramelized onions, garlic confit aioli, butter lettuce, cotija cheese, toasted french roll (no nuts)
More about Black+Haus Tavern
FuNuGyz image

FRENCH FRIES

FuNuGyz

17904 Cottonwood Dr, Parker

Avg 3.5 (22 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dinner Salad$3.75
Taquitos$4.00
Basket of Fries$5.00
More about FuNuGyz
Hickory House Ribs image

 

Hickory House Ribs

10335 South Parker Rd, Parker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#1 1/2 Rack Ribs & Beef Brisket$22.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.99
One Full Rack$21.99
More about Hickory House Ribs
Parker Garage image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Parker Garage

19420 E Mainstreet, Parker

Avg 4.1 (1804 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
White Truffle Mac n' Cheese$12.00
Skuna Bay Salmon$28.00
Smoked Brussels Sprouts$13.00
More about Parker Garage
20 Mile Tap House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

20 Mile Tap House

12543 N Hwy 83, Parker

Avg 4 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Bites$8.00
Ringer Burger$15.00
Classic Club$13.00
More about 20 Mile Tap House

Map

