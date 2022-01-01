Parker bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Parker
More about Black+Haus Tavern
Black+Haus Tavern
19501 E Mainstreet, Parker
|Popular items
|KIDS CHEESEBURGER
|$10.00
cheddar cheese, Butter lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle, choice of fries or kids salad
|CRISPY CAULIFLOWER APP
|$9.00
sriracha aioli, sesame seeds (GF, Vegan-no aioli sub ponzu sauce on side)
|STEAK SANDWICH
|$18.00
sliced tenderloin, caramelized onions, garlic confit aioli, butter lettuce, cotija cheese, toasted french roll (no nuts)
More about Tailgate Tavern & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Tailgate Tavern & Grill
19552 Mainstreet, Parker
|Popular items
|Fish Fry Friday
|$12.95
Beer battered True Alaskan Cod served with a cup of clam chowder and choice of two sides, tartare sauce, lemon. Available every Friday!
|Question Mark
|$11.75
With applewood smoked bacon, Monterey Jack cheese and guacamole
|Thursday Prime Rib
|$14.95
14 ounce Slow roasted Angus prime rib served with choice of garden salad or caesar and any side dish including baked potato.
More about The Gym Co.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Gym Co.
18951 Mainstreet, Parker
|Popular items
|PRIME RIBSANDWICH
|$10.99
|BASKET OF FRIES
|$6.00
|FISH N CHIPS
|$13.85
More about FuNuGyz
FRENCH FRIES
FuNuGyz
17904 Cottonwood Dr, Parker
|Popular items
|Dinner Salad
|$3.75
|Taquitos
|$4.00
|Basket of Fries
|$5.00
More about Parker Garage
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Parker Garage
19420 E Mainstreet, Parker
|Popular items
|White Truffle Mac n' Cheese
|$12.00
|Skuna Bay Salmon
|$28.00
|Smoked Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
More about 20 Mile Tap House
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
20 Mile Tap House
12543 N Hwy 83, Parker
|Popular items
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.00
|Ringer Burger
|$15.00
|Classic Club
|$13.00
More about Colonna's Pizza- Parker
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Colonna's Pizza- Parker
11215 S Parker rd, Parker
|Popular items
|8 Wings
|$12.95
All Wings come with Fries. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Sauce
|Cheese Calzone
|$10.49
Filled with *Polly-O ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, marinara sauce served with a side of marinara
|Meat Supreme
Classic cheese pizza topped with genoa salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mild sweet sausage