Parker bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Parker restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Parker

Black+Haus Tavern image

 

Black+Haus Tavern

19501 E Mainstreet, Parker

Avg 4 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
KIDS CHEESEBURGER$10.00
cheddar cheese, Butter lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle, choice of fries or kids salad
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER APP$9.00
sriracha aioli, sesame seeds (GF, Vegan-no aioli sub ponzu sauce on side)
STEAK SANDWICH$18.00
sliced tenderloin, caramelized onions, garlic confit aioli, butter lettuce, cotija cheese, toasted french roll (no nuts)
More about Black+Haus Tavern
Tailgate Tavern & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Tailgate Tavern & Grill

19552 Mainstreet, Parker

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Fry Friday$12.95
Beer battered True Alaskan Cod served with a cup of clam chowder and choice of two sides, tartare sauce, lemon. Available every Friday!
Question Mark$11.75
With applewood smoked bacon, Monterey Jack cheese and guacamole
Thursday Prime Rib$14.95
14 ounce Slow roasted Angus prime rib served with choice of garden salad or caesar and any side dish including baked potato.
More about Tailgate Tavern & Grill
The Gym Co. image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Gym Co.

18951 Mainstreet, Parker

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PRIME RIBSANDWICH$10.99
BASKET OF FRIES$6.00
FISH N CHIPS$13.85
More about The Gym Co.
FuNuGyz image

FRENCH FRIES

FuNuGyz

17904 Cottonwood Dr, Parker

Avg 3.5 (22 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dinner Salad$3.75
Taquitos$4.00
Basket of Fries$5.00
More about FuNuGyz
Parker Garage image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Parker Garage

19420 E Mainstreet, Parker

Avg 4.1 (1804 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
White Truffle Mac n' Cheese$12.00
Skuna Bay Salmon$28.00
Smoked Brussels Sprouts$13.00
More about Parker Garage
20 Mile Tap House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

20 Mile Tap House

12543 N Hwy 83, Parker

Avg 4 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Bites$8.00
Ringer Burger$15.00
Classic Club$13.00
More about 20 Mile Tap House
Colonna's Pizza- Parker image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Colonna's Pizza- Parker

11215 S Parker rd, Parker

Avg 4.6 (3673 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
8 Wings$12.95
All Wings come with Fries. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Sauce
Cheese Calzone$10.49
Filled with *Polly-O ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, marinara sauce served with a side of marinara
Meat Supreme
Classic cheese pizza topped with genoa salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mild sweet sausage
More about Colonna's Pizza- Parker

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Parker

Salmon

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Brisket

Steak Salad

Map

More near Parker to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston