Parker pizza restaurants you'll love

The Gym Co. image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Gym Co.

18951 Mainstreet, Parker

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PRIME RIBSANDWICH$10.99
BASKET OF FRIES$6.00
FISH N CHIPS$13.85
More about The Gym Co.
Colonna's Pizza- Parker image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Colonna's Pizza- Parker

11215 S Parker rd, Parker

Avg 4.6 (3673 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
8 Wings$12.95
All Wings come with Fries. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Sauce
Cheese Calzone$10.49
Filled with *Polly-O ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, marinara sauce served with a side of marinara
Meat Supreme
Classic cheese pizza topped with genoa salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mild sweet sausage
More about Colonna's Pizza- Parker
Portofino Pizza & Pasta image

 

Portofino Pizza & Pasta

10920 S Parker Rd Unit B #9, Parker

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Portofino Pizza & Pasta

