Buffalo chicken salad in Parker

Golden Flame Hot Wings - Parker
16524 Keystone Blvd Unit D1, Parker
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Spring mix, croutons, cherry tomatoes, Cheddar Jack topped with sliced grilled or crispy chicken strips. Served with a side of your favorite sauce and choice of dressing.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Gym Co.
18951 Mainstreet, Parker
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$13.25