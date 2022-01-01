Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Parker

Go
Parker restaurants
Toast

Parker restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Golden Flame Hot Wings - Parker

16524 Keystone Blvd Unit D1, Parker

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Spring mix, croutons, cherry tomatoes, Cheddar Jack topped with sliced grilled or crispy chicken strips. Served with a side of your favorite sauce and choice of dressing.
More about Golden Flame Hot Wings - Parker
The Gym Co. image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Gym Co.

18951 Mainstreet, Parker

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$13.25
More about The Gym Co.
20 Mile Tap House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

20 Mile Tap House

12543 N Hwy 83, Parker

Avg 4 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad Crispy$13.50
More about 20 Mile Tap House

Browse other tasty dishes in Parker

Sliders

Mozzarella Sticks

Pretzels

Brisket

Boneless Wings

Jalapeno Poppers

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken Salad

Map

More near Parker to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston