Chicken salad in Parker
Parker restaurants that serve chicken salad
Golden Flame Hot Wings - Parker
16524 Keystone Blvd Unit D1, Parker
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Spring mix, croutons, cherry tomatoes, Cheddar Jack topped with sliced grilled or crispy chicken strips. Served with a side of your favorite sauce and choice of dressing.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Gym Co.
18951 Mainstreet, Parker
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$13.25
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chicken Shack
11211 S Dransfeldt Rd, Parker
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.49
|Salad NO CHICKEN
|$6.99
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Fresh Romaine lettuce, 3 fresh grilled chicken fingers. choice of dressing. Includes parmesan cheese, croutons, red onions, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes.