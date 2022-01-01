Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Parker

Parker restaurants
Parker restaurants that serve chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Golden Flame Hot Wings - Parker

16524 Keystone Blvd Unit D1, Parker

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Spring mix, croutons, cherry tomatoes, Cheddar Jack topped with sliced grilled or crispy chicken strips. Served with a side of your favorite sauce and choice of dressing.
More about Golden Flame Hot Wings - Parker
Black+Haus Tavern image

 

Black+Haus Tavern

19501 E Mainstreet, Parker

Avg 4 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TACO SALAD$16.00
More about Black+Haus Tavern
The Gym Co. image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Gym Co.

18951 Mainstreet, Parker

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$13.25
More about The Gym Co.
FuNuGyz image

FRENCH FRIES

FuNuGyz

17904 Cottonwood Dr, Parker

Avg 3.5 (22 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strip Salad$12.00
More about FuNuGyz
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chicken Shack

11211 S Dransfeldt Rd, Parker

Avg 4.3 (784 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Salad$10.49
Salad NO CHICKEN$6.99
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Fresh Romaine lettuce, 3 fresh grilled chicken fingers. choice of dressing. Includes parmesan cheese, croutons, red onions, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes.
More about The Chicken Shack
20 Mile Tap House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

20 Mile Tap House

12543 N Hwy 83, Parker

Avg 4 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad with Chicken$16.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad Crispy$13.50
BBQ Chicken Salad$13.00
More about 20 Mile Tap House

