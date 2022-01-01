Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken taco salad in
Parker
/
Parker
/
Chicken Taco Salad
Parker restaurants that serve chicken taco salad
Black+Haus Tavern - 19501 E Mainstreet
19501 E Mainstreet, Parker
Avg 4
(50 reviews)
CHICKEN TACO SALAD
$17.00
More about Black+Haus Tavern - 19501 E Mainstreet
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
20 Mile Tap House
12543 N Hwy 83, Parker
Avg 4
(191 reviews)
Taco Salad Chicken
$13.50
More about 20 Mile Tap House
